Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cune

Barrio de la Estación, s/n, 26200 Haro, La Rioja, Spain
Website
| +34 941 30 48 09
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain
Cune Winery Haro Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 6:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 7pm

Cune Winery

Cune (owned by Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España, CVNE) is a century-old family winery in Rioja Alta, located in the Barrio de la Estación de Haro, the wine capital. An early misspelling stuck and turned CVNE into Cune.

It's fun to visit wineries all over the world, but listening to detailed presentations on how wine is produced over and over again can get monotonous for the most passionate oenophiles amongst us.

Because of Cune's extensive history and age, some of the winery's spaces that you can visit here are extraordinary.

One of them is a beautiful, vast, column-less wine cellar of no less than 800 sq m (8600 sq ft). It holds 400 barrels of wine and is attributed to Gustave Eiffel's architecture practice (think Eiffel Tower).

And then there's the insane, mold covered bottle graveyard deep in the caves of Cune, that contains bottles all the way from the beginning of the winery's existence. The mold, Penicilin, thrives here; the conditions (12 degrees centigrade and 100% humidity) are perfect. And so are the visuals!

If this is your first winery visit in Rioja, make sure you get a reservation, as they may not be able to accommodate you otherwise.
____________________________
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points