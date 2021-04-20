Cuevas del Indios
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
The World Down BelowCuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people.
An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera.
Begin your hike up sharp and spiky cliff sides (no worries, I was able to do it all in sandals). Work your way up to the top of the cliff and enjoy the fantastic view below. Ocean spray from the massive waves breaking against the side of the rocks will cool you off with a little salty mist. Dare to look over the edge to see a landscape of arches and tunnels, burrowed below your feet.
Climb down into the rocks to find a wonderful—and surprisingly well-preserved—variety of Taino Indian petroglyphs. A small climb down a somewhat sturdy, handmade ladder lands you at the base of the cave with stone carved images surrounding you.
Now is your chance to experience some history. Wander through the smaller tunnels, and listen to the ocean making its way inside the cave with every massive wave crashing outside.
The Tunnel Beneath the Sea
In Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves), once you've climbed down the cliff side into the rock crevice (it sounds much more daring than it is, I promise), you'll find a ladder that leads to the Taino Indian petroglyphs.
I was surprised at the quality of the preservation of these ancient drawings. This cave is protected from the elements, with only ocean mist and the occasional large surge of water from a massive wave crashing against the cliffs outside. In this image, I stand at the top of a tunnel and look back into the main cavern of the cave. You can see a detailed petroglyph on the left side of the tunnel.
If you are looking for an outdoor adventure that involves a glimpse into a lost culture and people of Puerto Rico, this is the best place for you. A $2 fee gains you entrance to the self-guided tour of the caves and views of the seven cliff arches. For a donation, you can utilize a guide. The friendly staff speak Spanish and English and will gladly tell you about the motion pictures filmed at this location, as well as upcoming films.
