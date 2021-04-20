Colonia Condesa
La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Parque Mexico artOn a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I noticed this incredible painted mural. It was so beautiful, I had to take this photo!
almost 7 years ago
Mexico City's Stylish Condesa
Condesa is a beautiful neighborhood not unlike some of the most charming bohemian style neighborhoods in New York, Paris or Shanghai.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Discover Street Art in Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma
Let your curiosity and your feet lead the way through the popular neighborhoods of Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma, where street art of all sorts–both legal and illicit–adorns walls of businesses, residences, and abandoned buildings.
On one street, Picasso is joined by Borges, Freud, and other men of historical significance in realistic paintings on the side of an apartment building. On another street, stencil art of a woman smoking and a camera with the word "Click!" invite you to stop and take your own photo.
