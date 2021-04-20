Discover Street Art in Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma

Let your curiosity and your feet lead the way through the popular neighborhoods of Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma, where street art of all sorts–both legal and illicit–adorns walls of businesses, residences, and abandoned buildings.



On one street, Picasso is joined by Borges, Freud, and other men of historical significance in realistic paintings on the side of an apartment building. On another street, stencil art of a woman smoking and a camera with the word "Click!" invite you to stop and take your own photo.



