Colonia Condesa

La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Parque Mexico art

On a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I noticed this incredible painted mural. It was so beautiful, I had to take this photo!
By John Galante , AFAR Staff

Jamie Leilani Pelayo
almost 7 years ago

Mexico City's Stylish Condesa

Condesa is a beautiful neighborhood not unlike some of the most charming bohemian style neighborhoods in New York, Paris or Shanghai.
Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Discover Street Art in Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma

Let your curiosity and your feet lead the way through the popular neighborhoods of Colonia Condesa and Colonia Roma, where street art of all sorts–both legal and illicit–adorns walls of businesses, residences, and abandoned buildings.

On one street, Picasso is joined by Borges, Freud, and other men of historical significance in realistic paintings on the side of an apartment building. On another street, stencil art of a woman smoking and a camera with the word "Click!" invite you to stop and take your own photo.

Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

