Churchill War Rooms

Cabinet War Rooms

It’s hard to find a visitor to these "secret" World War II operations rooms who hasn’t immediately told everyone they know about them. Even long-time Londoners find themselves completely amazed by the discovery of these bombproof bunkers hidden beneath Whitehall, and of the secret wartime history they contain. The rooms, set up as if the staff have just stepped out to have a cigarette, give an amazing insight into the lives of those charged with making the most vital and difficult decisions in the war effort. There’s also an exhibition on Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s (sometimes lonely) life, and his extraordinary legacy.