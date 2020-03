I visited England in the summer of 2015 and took along three of my nieces, ages 14, 16, and 18 at the time. All four of us would put the Churchill War Rooms on our "must see" list. The museum is the actual underground war rooms used by Churchill and his top staff to run the country during the blitz in London . The rooms were never dismantled after the war and decades later they were turned into this very interesting museum. Visitors wind through a maze of rooms to see where the staff planned the war response, slept, and ate. And in the middle of this maze of underground rooms there is a wonderful museum depicting the life of Winston Churchill - as a politician, war leader, family man, artist and more.