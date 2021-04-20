Chocolate Hills
Loay Interior Road, Carmen, Bohol, Philippines
+63 1800 1 888 7777
Photo by age fotostock
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
More Than A Thousand Chocolate Kisses from BoholOne of the more bizarre landscapes in the Philippines is Bohol’s Chocolate Hills, a 20-square-mile area that contains some 1,700 hills. To date, these natural formations still baffle geologists, though legend claims the hills are rocks once thrown by battling giants, or tears cried by a giant who lost his love. The hills are green during wet season and turn into brown mounds during the dry season, hence the name. Climb up to the viewpoint to get a 360-degree view and unleash your imagination. Some people say the hills look like giant Hershey’s Kisses; others just see mounds left behind by enormous moles. Before you leave, buy some local Peanut Kisses to help you remember your visit—perhaps inspired by the Hershey’s chocolates, they are shaped like the hills.
almost 7 years ago
Chocolate Hills on the Island of Bohol
If you travel down to Cebu in the Philippines, a must see is a day trip to see the Chocolate Hills! The 360 view is incredible and breathtaking.
almost 7 years ago
Kisses
Often compared to Hersheys kisses