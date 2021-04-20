El Centro Cultural de España
República de Guatemala 18, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55211925
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 9pm
Coffee and Culture at Centro Cultura de EspañaOn the ground floor of this building just behind the Zócalo, within view of Templo Mayor, is an art gallery run by the Spanish Cultural Center (El Centro Cultural de España), which is certainly worth your time.
On the top floor is a never-crowded café, where murals adorn the walls and the room gives way to a terrace (be sure to bring your camera to get a snapshot of the view). It's a pleasant, peaceful place to recharge after exploring the Zócalo and its surroundings.