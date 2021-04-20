Where are you going?
Casa Jaguar

Carretera Boca Paila Km 7.5, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
+52 1 984 202 2464
Casa Jaguar Tulum Mexico

Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm

Casa Jaguar

The narrow Boca Paila highway runs down the edge of the Riviera Maya in Tulum, dividing the jungle from the sea. Tucked away at kilometer-marker 7.5 lies Casa Jaguar, a haven for the best of both worlds. The restaurant emphasizes Caribbean flavors, using fresh, local ingredients and prepared food and drink with Mexican flair. Try the grilled aguachile seafood cocktail, or the sea bass with corn masa, and wash it all down with a drink of copal mescal, the perfect foil for intense local heat. Beyond being a great restaurant, Casa Jaguar is famous for its “Dinner and Party” concept: there’s a jungle-focused celebration every Thursday with artists and alternative live music.
By Evan Upchurch , AFAR Local Expert

