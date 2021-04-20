Where are you going?
Zamas Hotel

Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 5, Region 01 Mz 01 lote 52, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 984 877 8523
Candlelit Dinner at Zamas Tulum Mexico
Candlelit Dinner at Zamas

Enjoy private candlelit dinner at Zamas
By William Kiburz , AFAR Travel Advisor

William Kiburz
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago

Late-night Turtle Trek after dinner

Zamas has had five turtle nests on their private beach this year and more newborns will be arriving soon. Every time they see turtle tracks they know another turtle mama has laid her eggs. To protect the nest, they make a stick fence around it. Enjoy taking advantage of being in Tulum at this time of year !!
Rachael Posnak
almost 7 years ago

Hotel Zamas Charms in Tulum

I stayed in two different places in Tulum, Hotel Zamas being arguably the less "upscale" of the two. However, I can easily say that I enjoyed Zamas the most. We had a small (emphasis on that word) beach bungalow that was about 20 yards from the water. The accommodations are decidedly no frills, but you have everything you need/want: the beautiful beach at your doorstep, the sound of the water lulling you to sleep, pleasant live music most nights in the beachside Zamas restaurant, and friendly, down-to-earth service from the staff. Also, I'd heard Tulum described as a "bohemian" spot, and I think that is not an accurate description, as most hotels and restaurants are quite upscale and getting trendier by the moment. But if any place there fits the bohemian bill, I would say Zamas does in a charming way. I would definitely return.

