Zamas Hotel

Hotel Zamas Charms in Tulum

I stayed in two different places in Tulum, Hotel Zamas being arguably the less "upscale" of the two. However, I can easily say that I enjoyed Zamas the most. We had a small (emphasis on that word) beach bungalow that was about 20 yards from the water. The accommodations are decidedly no frills, but you have everything you need/want: the beautiful beach at your doorstep, the sound of the water lulling you to sleep, pleasant live music most nights in the beachside Zamas restaurant, and friendly, down-to-earth service from the staff. Also, I'd heard Tulum described as a "bohemian" spot, and I think that is not an accurate description, as most hotels and restaurants are quite upscale and getting trendier by the moment. But if any place there fits the bohemian bill, I would say Zamas does in a charming way. I would definitely return.