Zamas Hotel
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 5, Region 01 Mz 01 lote 52, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 877 8523
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm
Candlelit Dinner at ZamasEnjoy private candlelit dinner at Zamas
More Recommendations
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago
Late-night Turtle Trek after dinner
Zamas has had five turtle nests on their private beach this year and more newborns will be arriving soon. Every time they see turtle tracks they know another turtle mama has laid her eggs. To protect the nest, they make a stick fence around it. Enjoy taking advantage of being in Tulum at this time of year !!
almost 7 years ago
Hotel Zamas Charms in Tulum
I stayed in two different places in Tulum, Hotel Zamas being arguably the less "upscale" of the two. However, I can easily say that I enjoyed Zamas the most. We had a small (emphasis on that word) beach bungalow that was about 20 yards from the water. The accommodations are decidedly no frills, but you have everything you need/want: the beautiful beach at your doorstep, the sound of the water lulling you to sleep, pleasant live music most nights in the beachside Zamas restaurant, and friendly, down-to-earth service from the staff. Also, I'd heard Tulum described as a "bohemian" spot, and I think that is not an accurate description, as most hotels and restaurants are quite upscale and getting trendier by the moment. But if any place there fits the bohemian bill, I would say Zamas does in a charming way. I would definitely return.