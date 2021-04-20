Where are you going?
Casa Carmela

Carrer d'Isabel de Villena, 155, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Website
| +34 963 71 00 73
Tue - Sun 1pm - 4pm

Eat Paella at Casa Carmela in Valencia

Spain is known for their paella, but as anyone in the city will tell you - it was born in Valencia!

As the real home of paella nearly every other restaurant is touting their version and there is no shortage of high quality options. Listen for the Spanish floating around the terraces, and choose the one which has the most Spanish speaking going on!

The typical paella Valenciana must have: rabbit, chicken, and fresh vegetables. But you will find seafood, vegetarian, and just about any other type of Paella your heart desires here. For a traditional Spanish favorite try Casa Carmela

Photo Courtesy of Casa Carmela
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

Paul Richardson
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Casa Carmela

For good or ill, paella is the dish that has come to define Valencia as a food city. Surprisingly, however, it isn't always easy—even here in its homeland—to find a first-class version of it. This classic beachside restaurant, run by the same family since 1922, is recommended both for paella and other Valenciano rice specialties.

