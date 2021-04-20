Casa Carmela Carrer d'Isabel de Villena, 155, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain

More info Tue - Sun 1pm - 4pm

Eat Paella at Casa Carmela in Valencia Spain is known for their paella, but as anyone in the city will tell you - it was born in Valencia!



As the real home of paella nearly every other restaurant is touting their version and there is no shortage of high quality options. Listen for the Spanish floating around the terraces, and choose the one which has the most Spanish speaking going on!



The typical paella Valenciana must have: rabbit, chicken, and fresh vegetables. But you will find seafood, vegetarian, and just about any other type of Paella your heart desires here. For a traditional Spanish favorite try Casa Carmela



Photo Courtesy of Casa Carmela