Cape Point Ostrich Farm

Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
Website
Visting the Ostriches at Cape Point Cape Town South Africa

Visting the Ostriches at Cape Point

The Cape Point Ostrich Farm is one of those places you might drive past and wonder if it's worth the stop. It is. Even if it's just to hop out and get your photograph taken with an ostrich (safely corralled behind a fence) before entering Cape Point. The 65ha farm also features a gift shop, which is filled with an abundance of ostrich products including plain, painted, and carved eggs, ostrich feathers, and a wide variety of ostrich leather products. The tourist busses stop here, too.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
