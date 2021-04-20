Canadian Maple Delights
1044 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1R6, Canada
| +1 418-692-3245
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 10am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm
Maple Cookie Ice Cream In Maple WonderlandThere's not much you can get for $1.50, but a baby ice cream cone at Canadian Maple Delights, or Les Délices de l'érable. I bought myself a scoop of the maple cookie flavor as a reward for wandering the narrow streets of the walled city.
You'll find these chains throughout Canada selling maple syrup, candy and other treats, but the Quebec City location near city hall is my favorite. They also have recipes on their website detailing all the ways you can cook with the national product.