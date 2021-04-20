Camariñas
Camariñas, A Coruña, Spain
On the Way to the WellVisiting friends in Camarinas in Galicia, Spain, we toured the seaside town which is also a fishing port.
We were given a tour of the sardine factory. This was interesting, but naturally smelly.
We watched the ladies make their famous lace designs on beautiful linens as they sat outside their homes and caught up on the local news. We visited the factories where this traditional art is carried on. The speed with which the girls' work is echoed in the click of their bobbins and reels.
We watched several boats come into the port with their fresh catches (fish and seafood are on all local cafe menus).
The visit to the shellfish market was very interesting as they hold the crabs and lobsters in large concrete tanks that have sea water flowing though them. The large crabs were succulent and we were told the tanks were the reason.
We watched the women go to the town's main fountain for water even tho' all the homes have running water. It's a social tradition. The women just like to do the traditional thing weekly just as their mothers and grandmothers did years ago.
A real plus in travel is the opportunity to stay with and mix with the locals. You learn so much and experience that particular town or city in a fuller and more rewarding way.