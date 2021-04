Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar (1043-1099) is best known as El Cid Campeador.Rodrigo was a Castilian nobleman who became a great military leader and was called "El Cid" which means "Lord". The name was given to him by the Moors. The Christians called him "El Campeador" meaning "The Champion".El Cid is the national hero of Spain He headed military campaigns against the Muslims in Andalucia that were huge successes. He was well-known for his military prowess.After a falling out with the king, he was exiled and fought for the Moors to protect them from Aragon.In his final years, the king recalled him and he battled the Berbers. According to legend, he was killed in a battle in Valencia in 1099. His body was propped up on his huge white horse as though he were still alive and the battle went on with the enemy believing he lived.His remains lie under the dome in Burgos Cathedral and his coffer is located high on a wall in the Corpus Christie Chapel there.I kept waiting for Charlton Heston to ride up on his huge steed with his men as he did in the old movie "El Cid". The story of THE CID came alive and I could picture the hero standing there while the locals admired him.We also visited Vivar where Rodrigo was born in 1043. There were remains of the wall that surrounded the family property. Vivar is located about 6 miles from the city of Burgos.Stop in Burgos if you get a chance. This great historic city is very beautiful.