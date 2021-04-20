Where are you going?
Boutique Panache

1-3903 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
+1 514-282-2282
The Go-To Spot for Indie Fashionistas Montreal Canada

Tue - Fri 8:30am - 8pm

This so-called streetwear boutique immediately caught my eye during my latest spontaneous stroll down Saint-Denis Street. And while my wallet did not care for this wee stop, my heart, on the other hand, was all over the place.

This boutique is now one of my all-time favorites.

It has carefully curated pieces from brands like Uranium, Obey, Brixton, Elvine, Against Nudity, and more, and an owner whose only wish is to help her customer find the perfect piece. Accessories, and men and women's clothing, are available here.

The boutique also happens to have an artsy side, thanks to the monthly vernissage that displays works of local artists. A true feast for the eyes.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

