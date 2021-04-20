Blackbird
Hotel Californian’s signature restaurant, Blackbird brings fine dining to the Santa Barbara
waterfront. Open for dinner only, the Mediterranean-leaning spot serves a mix of classic and contemporary dishes, all with a focus on locally sourced, hyper-seasonal ingredients. Either in the Art Deco dining room or outside on the State Street patio, diners pair specialty cocktails and regional wines with creative plates like gazpacho with soft-shell crab, and scallops with feta gnocchi and six-minute egg. Not to be missed is the “charcuterie” plate, which swaps the usual cured meats and cheeses for smoked seafood and country pâté.