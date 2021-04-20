Bioluminescent Bay

Swimming with Bioluminescent Plankton

As the sun sank, we set off across the water and back into the bay. I was concentrating on rowing (it was hard work!), and then suddenly I noticed that when I dipped my oar in, there was a faint green light in the water beneath it. I shrieked in delight, and our guide smiled and said, "Just wait." As we got further and further into the bay, and it got darker and darker, the plankton really started to glow. We tied up our kayaks and jumped into the water, ecstatic. Everyone was completely giddy and laughing hysterically.



The plankton were glowing bright green all around us, and every time you made a move there were a thousand sparking lights in your wake. I sat on my lifejacket and bobbed up and down at chest level, playing with the water like a little kid. I would pull my hands up out of the water and let it stream down my forearms. As the plankton-water moved down my arms, it looked like hundreds of glittery glowing diamonds cascading downward. If you dunked your head, you would come up glowing from every surface, like you had been doused in pixie dust. They clung to my eyelashes, and twinkled brightly in the dark bay every time anyone made a move. If you put your hand under water and balled up your fingers into a fist and then extended them quickly, it looked like you were shooting green fire out of your fingertips. It was absolutely the coolest thing I have ever experienced.