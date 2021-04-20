Bioluminescent Bay La Parguera, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico

Splashing Stars on My Hands Feel like wading in the water at night? There's no better place than the Bioluminescent Bay in La Parguera. I had been countless times a child and a couple of years ago, I remembered it as a magical spectacle decided to take some of my non-Puerto Rican friends to witness it.



As the boat leaves the dock, you pass by colorful wooden houses and see the white foam of the waves crashing softly against the boat. When you're far enough away from shore, the boat stops and it's quiet enough to hear invisible birds chirping and a splash of stars in the sky.



Then someone dives in and you can see green light that swiftly plays along with his movements. You can shake your hands rapidly in buckets full of bay water to see the water sparkle, and when you take them out, you'll think you have the stars in your hands. It's that beautiful.



You are then given the chance to dive into the water, as well. Take it. Swirl around in the cool water and you'll practically become luminescent yourself.



The water will be your partner: Together you'll both shine, alone you'll both be in the darkness. I have never found a more real communion with water.



A few tips to make the best of your night:

--Go on the darkest night possible.

--Roam the nearby area for authentic Puerto Rican fritters and candies (many of them made with coconut); drinks like mojito, beer, pina colada, and giant piraguas (shaved ice with syrup); and artisanal crafts. There is often music, as well.