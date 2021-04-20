Where are you going?
Biodôme de Montréal

4777 Avenue Pierre-de Coubertin
Website
| +1 514-868-3000
Up-Close Encounter with Nature at the Biodome Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

While most people head to the Olympic Center solely for the quirky stadium, I am happy to report that besides the biggest white elephant Montreal has ever known (it took 35 years to pay the stadium off after the Olympic Games were over), there is another attraction here to captivate both kids and grownups: the Biodome.

What could be called Montreal's zoo is in fact a space that recreates five different ecosystems from around the world: Laurentian Maple Forest, Labrador Coast, Arctic and Antarctic, as well as the St. Lawrence Gulf and the tropical rain forest. Anyone remotely interested in animals, science, or nature could easily spend a few hours here touring the different parts of the world.

More reasons why you should go: lynx kittens, smiley rays, monkeys, and penguins. 'Nuff said.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

