Belvedere Palace

Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
http://www.belvedere.at/en
Classical palace building

The capital of Austria today, Vienna was for centuries the seat of the Hapsburg Empire and one of the most important cultural centers in Europe. Its palaces are filled with works by Old Masters while at the beginning of the 20th century, it was the center of the Secession school, with Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele as some of the most famous artists associated with the movement. There is a lot of art, and no better way to see the best of it than with Uniworld’s “Vienna, City of Arts” excursion. At the Kunst Historiches Museum (or Art History Museum), you’ll find an interesting mix of masterpieces by painters including Brueghel, Caravaggio, Titian, and Veronese and the idiosyncratic Kunstkammer (or “art room”), which reflects the eclectic passions and interests of various Hapsburg emperors. At the Upper Belvedere Palace (which, like the Winter Palace, was originally constructed by Prince Eugene of Savoy), the glittering works of Gustav Klimt are gems in the Baroque setting.

By Uniworld

Uniworld
Fri Jan 30 18:05:26 EST 2015

Vienna's Art and Soul

