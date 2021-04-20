Beano’s Cabin, Beaver Creek
Beaver Creek's credo is “Not exactly roughing it,” and Beano’s Cabin—tucked up on the ski hill itself—is a fun way to do dinner in any season. In the winter, you can arrive at the restaurant courtesy of an open-air sleigh; in summertime, you can take an hour-long horseback ride, a tractor pull, or a 10-minute shuttle van. Once on-site, adults enjoy a five-course menu, and kids under 13 have the option of a simpler three course-meal, featuring Rocky Mountain classics like roasted venison and Colorado lamb. As expected, being up on the ski hill makes for a beautiful view no matter the time of year, although the fall is particularly stunning. (Reservations required.)