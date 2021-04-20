Where are you going?
Beano’s Cabin, Beaver Creek

15 West Thomas Place
Website
| +1 970-754-3463
Beano’s Cabin, Beaver Creek Buena Vista Colorado United States

Beano’s Cabin, Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek's credo is “Not exactly roughing it,” and Beano’s Cabin—tucked up on the ski hill itself—is a fun way to do dinner in any season. In the winter, you can arrive at the restaurant courtesy of an open-air sleigh; in summertime, you can take an hour-long horseback ride, a tractor pull, or a 10-minute shuttle van. Once on-site, adults enjoy a five-course menu, and kids under 13 have the option of a simpler three course-meal, featuring Rocky Mountain classics like roasted venison and Colorado lamb. As expected, being up on the ski hill makes for a beautiful view no matter the time of year, although the fall is particularly stunning. (Reservations required.)
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

