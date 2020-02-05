Beach House Turks and Caicos Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands

Beach House Turks and Caicos With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large balcony with a daybed. A few of the suites face the pool, but most have an ocean view that looks out on a white-sand beach and snorkeling reef just beyond. There’s adventure on the beach, with a list of water sports, and at the table, with a variety of ceviches and Kitchen 218's signature sticky toffee pudding.