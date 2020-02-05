Where are you going?
Beach House Turks and Caicos

Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
| +1 844-265-0223
Beach House Turks and Caicos Turks and Caicos Islands
Snorkel and Dive with Tropical Fish in the Turks and Caicos Turks and Caicos Islands
Snorkel and Dive with Tropical Fish in the Turks and Caicos Turks and Caicos Islands

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large balcony with a daybed. A few of the suites face the pool, but most have an ocean view that looks out on a white-sand beach and snorkeling reef just beyond. There’s adventure on the beach, with a list of water sports, and at the table, with a variety of ceviches and Kitchen 218's signature sticky toffee pudding.
By Bob Payne , AFAR Contributor

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Snorkel and Dive with Tropical Fish in the Turks and Caicos

The world’s third-largest coral reef system fringes the Turks and Caicos. The Beach House on Providenciales is the ultimate base for divers. This 21-suite hotel has partnered with dive operator Big Blue Unlimited. Big Blue can arrange certification courses and full-day boat excursions to the outer reefs. From $545. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.

