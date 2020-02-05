Beach House Turks and Caicos
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
| +1 844-265-0223
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Beach House Turks and CaicosWith 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large balcony with a daybed. A few of the suites face the pool, but most have an ocean view that looks out on a white-sand beach and snorkeling reef just beyond. There’s adventure on the beach, with a list of water sports, and at the table, with a variety of ceviches and Kitchen 218's signature sticky toffee pudding.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Snorkel and Dive with Tropical Fish in the Turks and Caicos
The world’s third-largest coral reef system fringes the Turks and Caicos. The Beach House on Providenciales is the ultimate base for divers. This 21-suite hotel has partnered with dive operator Big Blue Unlimited. Big Blue can arrange certification courses and full-day boat excursions to the outer reefs. From $545. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.