Kurban Bayram Desserts

So as I mentioned before, I was in Istanbul with a Turkish family for Kurban Bayram. For this holiday there is a lot of family time, and many many delicious desserts. The dessert with the walnut is made of some type of acorn based paste, but it is very sweet and nice. The drink in the small cup is traditional Turkish cay (pronounced chai). It is always drank from small glasses like this. In Turkiye they drink tea like Americans drink coffee.



As I mentioned in another post, this holiday was traditionally all about family and visiting your relatives, but now it has become much more of a vacation holiday, where many wealthier Turks take trips to Europe or other resorts. My friend's mother and I lamented in the loss of this wonderful tradition. Another part of Kurban bayram is about giving a portion of the meat you slaughtered to the poor. We also went to the gecikondu (ghetto) and handed meat out to the very poor. That was an incredible experience. Not many see this side of Turkiye.