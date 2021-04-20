Bayeux 14400 Bayeux, France

Normandy's Half-timbered Houses Normandy is an extremely picturesque area of France with its lush fields, gardens, and pretty little towns and villages. And then there are the half-timbered houses of northern France.The old wooden and stucco houses in Normandy are an example of architecture that is characteristic of this area of France.



The style of half-timbered houses dates back to the middle ages from the late 15th century to the early 19th century.



There are well kept houses in Rouen, Lisieux, and Bayeux.



The half-timbered house in the picture is in Bayeux and is the oldest half-timbered house in Bayeux. It dates back to the 13th century.



I spent hours searching for more examples of these historic homes and buildings. I was rewarded and found many ( and took many photos).



These homes with their half timbers and stucco

are charming and unique. The towns are lovely.



Check out some of these well kept buildings when you get to Normandy. They will mesmerize you as they did me.



Don't they remind you of Hansel and Gretel and wonderful childrens' fairytales?



While in Bayeux, you may want to check out the Bayeux Tapestry ( which is really an embroidery) that is 70 meters long. The Tapestry depicts the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and William of Normandy's victory over Harold of England. The battle changed the course of the history of England. The tapestry ( completed in 1077 ) is a work of art. Check it out at the Musee de la Tapisserie de Bayeux.



I recommend a guidebook and curent Michelin

map.