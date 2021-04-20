Where are you going?
Basque Boutique

Dorre Kalea, 2, 48005 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Website
| +34 944 79 07 88
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Basque Boutique Hotel

Smack in the center of old town Bilbao, in an old building, up a few creeky, battered flights of stairs, you'll find the quirky Basque Boutique Hotel.

Each of the 8 guest rooms is unique. They're designed around specific places, sculptures and stories of the Basque Country. I liked most of them, except the freakish 'La Marijaia' that has an oversized, scary and clownesque looking character hovering over your bed. I have a feeling you have to be Basque to appreciate her!

Because of 'La Marijaia', your check-in may be a little bit of a Russian Roulette–you can't choose your room ahead of time, they're assigned. Sweet dreams ; )

info@basqueboutique.es
T +34 944 790 788
Calle de la Torre, 2 - 1º
48005 Bilbao, Bizkaia (País Vasco)
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

