Basque Boutique

Basque Boutique Hotel Smack in the center of old town Bilbao, in an old building, up a few creeky, battered flights of stairs, you'll find the quirky Basque Boutique Hotel.



Each of the 8 guest rooms is unique. They're designed around specific places, sculptures and stories of the Basque Country. I liked most of them, except the freakish 'La Marijaia' that has an oversized, scary and clownesque looking character hovering over your bed. I have a feeling you have to be Basque to appreciate her!



Because of 'La Marijaia', your check-in may be a little bit of a Russian Roulette–you can't choose your room ahead of time, they're assigned. Sweet dreams ; )



info@basqueboutique.es

T +34 944 790 788

Calle de la Torre, 2 - 1º

48005 Bilbao, Bizkaia (País Vasco)

A warm thank you:

My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.