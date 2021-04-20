Sunset Views from Your Lovely Hooch

Go into the beach town of Rincon, up a steep hill, into a lush forest, and up among the trees—and you'll be in your hooch (your room).



Bamboo Treehouse offers vacation rentals for those who seek more than a single moment of intimate communion with nature.



There are few better places from which to watch the glorious Rincon sunset than from a hooch made out of bamboo and wood next to a Flamboyan (the national tree, which has orange or yellow leaves).



Some of the amenities include queen-sized beds, kitchenettes, shelves, and—believe it or not—Internet!

