Bamboo Treehouse
Calvache, Rincón
Personal with NatureIn Calvache, a smaller subdivision of Rincon, in Puerto Rico, is a house made entirely of bamboo.
A labor of love by two artists living in the area, this place is up close and personal with nature.
The house itself features two outdoor bedrooms, beautiful landscaping, gardens galore, and lots of trails throughout the property that lead to rivers, ponds, and lush green jungle.
But the most interesting part of this house is the completely outdoor bathroom. There are some small, winding stairs that lead down to this landing, but there are no walls, no windows, no curtains or bushes. You can sit on the throne and have an uninterrupted view of wild Puerto Rico while you conduct your business.
Hopefully the owners don't have company while you try out this outdoor bathroom, or you may just have an accidental visitor wander down to explore!
almost 7 years ago
Sunset Views from Your Lovely Hooch
Go into the beach town of Rincon, up a steep hill, into a lush forest, and up among the trees—and you'll be in your hooch (your room).
Bamboo Treehouse offers vacation rentals for those who seek more than a single moment of intimate communion with nature.
There are few better places from which to watch the glorious Rincon sunset than from a hooch made out of bamboo and wood next to a Flamboyan (the national tree, which has orange or yellow leaves).
Some of the amenities include queen-sized beds, kitchenettes, shelves, and—believe it or not—Internet!
