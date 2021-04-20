Auberge Bonaparte
447 Rue Saint François Xavier
| +1 514-844-1448
Make Yourself at Home in Old MontrealWhen it comes to hotels, there are many wonderful choices in Old Montreal. But our personal favorite is Auberge Bonaparte. It is a small, quiet hotel of 30 rooms with wood floors, stone walls, large rooms, and attentive staff. The hotel is housed in a fine, old stone, structure built in the 1880s.
The French restaurant on the ground floor (where breakfast is served only for guests) is casually elegant with excellent food, a very good wine list, and helpful waitstaff.
Management makes every attempt to make their guests feel at home. Once, my mother was visiting us in Montreal, and as always she stayed at the Bonaparte (her favorite spot). While visiting her elderly sister passed away. Unable to travel to the funeral she was understandably sad. I asked the hotel if they could arrange for a bouquet of flowers to be delivered to her room. Within just a few hours the most magnificent arrangement of flowers arrived. And they charged me almost nothing for them. They understood the situation and helped me bring comfort to my mother. We've never forgotten.
The hotel is centrally located in Old Montreal, but on one of the quieter streets which is nice on a busy summer weekend. Rooms on the backside overlook the beautifully quiet and historic gardens of the Basillica of Notre Dame.