Art in the Forest
V & A Waterfront, 17 Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
+27 21 408 7600
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Using Clay To Sculpt A Brighter Future For Vulnerable Children
Led by renowned artist Antony Shapiro, this nonprofit social enterprise is now a well-established center of ceramic excellence and education. Visitors may indulge in pottery tuition from beginners to advanced level, Raku workshops, corporate team building, kids’ pottery parties, or simply indulge themselves with purchases of the beautiful works on offer. 100% of all profits made at Art in the Forest is donated to Light from Africa Foundation and used to fund programs in Cape Town.