Agia Triada, Arkadi 74100
Ag. Triada 741 00, Greece
Agia Triada MonasteryThis monastery, located on the Akritori peninsula of Crete, is run by monks who make wine and well-priced, quality olive oil. The building is surrounded by peaceful groves and orchards.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Monastery Cat
It is not uncommon to find stray cats lounging throughout the peaceful courtyard of Agia Triada monastery. I love how this kitty's coat blends into the texture of the peeling, terra cotta walls.