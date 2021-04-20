Where are you going?
Agia Triada, Arkadi 74100

Ag. Triada 741 00, Greece
Monastery Cat Agia Triada Greece
Agia Triada Monastery

This monastery, located on the Akritori peninsula of Crete, is run by monks who make wine and well-priced, quality olive oil. The building is surrounded by peaceful groves and orchards.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Monastery Cat

It is not uncommon to find stray cats lounging throughout the peaceful courtyard of Agia Triada monastery. I love how this kitty's coat blends into the texture of the peeling, terra cotta walls.

