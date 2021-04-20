Aachen Cathedral

Charlemagne's resting place
The Cathedral of Aachen is one of the most famous examples of occidental architecture. It is the coronation church of more than 30 German kings, burial site of Charlemagne, major pilgrimage church and cathedral church of the Aachen diocese since 1930. In 1978 it was the first German building to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. A guided tour is therefore an essential part of any visit to Aachen and a "must" for anyone who loves historic buildings and churches.