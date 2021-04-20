Where are you going?
Aachen Cathedral

Domhof 1, 52062 Aachen, Germany
Website
| +49 241 477090
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Charlemagne's resting place

The Cathedral of Aachen is one of the most famous examples of occidental architecture. It is the coronation church of more than 30 German kings, burial site of Charlemagne, major pilgrimage church and cathedral church of the Aachen diocese since 1930. In 1978 it was the first German building to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. A guided tour is therefore an essential part of any visit to Aachen and a "must" for anyone who loves historic buildings and churches.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

