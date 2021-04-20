Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rotating Tower Belvedere

Belvedereallee 5, 52070 Aachen, Germany
Website
| +49 241 9188043
Rotating Tower Belvedere Aachen Germany

More info

Sun 11am - 2pm, 2:30pm - 5:30pm

Rotating Tower Belvedere

Located on Aachen’s Lousberg hill, this revolving restaurant sits on the eighth floor of a concrete water tower, built in 1956 by architect Wilhelm K. Fischer. Launched in 1966, it closed for a few years, but reopened in 2005 and is now back to making a complete revolution every 56 minutes. Only open on the weekends, the eatery offers a four-course menu with wine pairings (which needs to be ordered in advance, as there’s no kitchen on site) every first Saturday of the month as well as a traditional brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and coffee and cake (the latter of which is sourced from Lammerskötter, a well-known bakery in Aachen) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points