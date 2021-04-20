Rotating Tower Belvedere
Located on Aachen’s Lousberg hill, this revolving restaurant sits on the eighth floor of a concrete water tower, built in 1956 by architect Wilhelm K. Fischer. Launched in 1966, it closed for a few years, but reopened in 2005 and is now back to making a complete revolution every 56 minutes. Only open on the weekends, the eatery offers a four-course menu with wine pairings (which needs to be ordered in advance, as there’s no kitchen on site) every first Saturday of the month as well as a traditional brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and coffee and cake (the latter of which is sourced from Lammerskötter, a well-known bakery in Aachen) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.