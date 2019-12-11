Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trains

A New, High-Speed European Train Station by Zaha Hadid Architects Will Double as a Pedestrian Bridge

By Sarah Buder

Dec 11, 2019

share this article
flipboard
The high-speed train terminal in Tallinn, Estonia, is slated for completion by 2026.

Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The high-speed train terminal in Tallinn, Estonia, is slated for completion by 2026.

Located in the heart of Tallinn, Estonia, the futuristic transportation hub will also function as an elevated public walkway above the capital city’s streets.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

When the Ülemiste Terminal opens in the capital of Estonia (projected for 2026), the ultra-modern transportation hub will be an international transit station, a public pedestrian overpass, and yet another unbelievably beautiful train station in Europe.

The high-speed train terminal is helmed by Zaha Hadid Architects—the namesake firm of the late British Iraqi architect behind some of the world’s most famous modern buildings—in collaboration with Estonian architecture firm Esplan. The sleek design was selected as the winning entry in a 2019 international competition held by Rail Baltica, a planned railway system that will integrate Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—as well as Finland, indirectly—into Europe’s high-speed rail network. When completed, Tallinn’s transit hub will mark the starting point for this 540-mile railway system between the Estonian capital and the Lithuanian-Polish border, which will connect the city directly with Riga, the capital of Latvia, and Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Related
Lithuania’s Capital Is Marketing Itself as “The G-Spot of Europe”

The massive transport hub for Tallinn’s rail, bus, and tram lines will also function as a sleek pedestrian bridge for commuters, rail passengers, and air travelers at the adjacent Tallinn Airport. While there’s not currently an official completion date set for the project, we do know the terminal will be built in various phases to prevent disrupting the city’s existing rail lines. In the meantime, take a look at the recently unveiled designs for the Ülemiste Terminal in Tallinn, which, when it opens, will add to the already abundant options for traveling across Europe by train.

The Ülemiste Terminal was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with the Estonian architecture firm Esplan.
Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
The Ülemiste Terminal was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with the Estonian architecture firm Esplan.
The international design competition for Tallinn’s high-speed train terminal took place in 2019 from May through September.
Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
The international design competition for Tallinn’s high-speed train terminal took place in 2019 from May through September.
The structure will also serve as a sleek pedestrian bridge for commuters, rail passengers, and air travelers at the adjacent Tallinn Airport.
Render by ZOA Studio, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
The structure will also serve as a sleek pedestrian bridge for commuters, rail passengers, and air travelers at the adjacent Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn’s transit hub will mark the starting point for a 540-mile Rail Baltica line between the Estonian capital and the Lithuanian-Polish border.
Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Tallinn’s transit hub will mark the starting point for a 540-mile Rail Baltica line between the Estonian capital and the Lithuanian-Polish border.

>> Next: Zaha Hadid’s Most Iconic Buildings

popular stories

  1. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  2. This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

    Tips + News

  3. Southwest Will Soon Stop Blocking Middle Seats

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

Loyalty + Rewards

Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Tech + Gear

For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

Tech + Gear

An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness

An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness

Travel Tales