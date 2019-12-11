A New, High-Speed European Train Station by Zaha Hadid Architects Will Double as a Pedestrian Bridge

When the Ülemiste Terminal opens in the capital of Estonia (projected for 2026), the ultra-modern transportation hub will be an international transit station, a public pedestrian overpass, and yet another unbelievably beautiful train station in Europe.

The high-speed train terminal is helmed by Zaha Hadid Architects—the namesake firm of the late British Iraqi architect behind some of the world’s most famous modern buildings—in collaboration with Estonian architecture firm Esplan. The sleek design was selected as the winning entry in a 2019 international competition held by Rail Baltica, a planned railway system that will integrate Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—as well as Finland, indirectly—into Europe’s high-speed rail network. When completed, Tallinn’s transit hub will mark the starting point for this 540-mile railway system between the Estonian capital and the Lithuanian-Polish border, which will connect the city directly with Riga, the capital of Latvia, and Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The massive transport hub for Tallinn’s rail, bus, and tram lines will also function as a sleek pedestrian bridge for commuters, rail passengers, and air travelers at the adjacent Tallinn Airport. While there’s not currently an official completion date set for the project, we do know the terminal will be built in various phases to prevent disrupting the city’s existing rail lines. In the meantime, take a look at the recently unveiled designs for the Ülemiste Terminal in Tallinn, which, when it opens, will add to the already abundant options for traveling across Europe by train.

Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The Ülemiste Terminal was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with the Estonian architecture firm Esplan.

Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The international design competition for Tallinn’s high-speed train terminal took place in 2019 from May through September.

Render by ZOA Studio, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The structure will also serve as a sleek pedestrian bridge for commuters, rail passengers, and air travelers at the adjacent Tallinn Airport.

Render by Negativ, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects Tallinn’s transit hub will mark the starting point for a 540-mile Rail Baltica line between the Estonian capital and the Lithuanian-Polish border.

