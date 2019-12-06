Please Don’t Put Your Suitcase on the Bed, Ever

Your suitcase may look clean, but think of all the sidewalks, bathroom floors, and baggage carousels it’s touched during your travels.

The real reason there’s a luggage rack in your hotel room.

Welcome to AFAR Answers: a deep dive into all your unanswered travel questions. First up: Why are there luggage racks in hotel rooms? For years, I had the same packing routine: Pull my hard-shell roller suitcase from under my bed, toss it on my bed, and fill it with clothes. Once I checked into my hotel or Airbnb, unless a luggage rack had been set up somewhere convenient, I’d throw my luggage onto the bed again and pull out the things I needed for the night before chucking it all on the floor. But that all changed last winter. After Netflix released Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, we tapped the organizing expert for her packing tips. At the end of the interview, Kondo said whenever she returns from a trip she unpacks immediately and wipes the wheels of her suitcase before returning her luggage to her closet. Related How to Apply Marie Kondo’s Life-Changing Magic to Packing As I read those words, my mind spun. While I’ve tried (and failed) to unpack as soon as I get home, I have never wiped down the wheels of my luggage. I immediately thought of all the places my suitcase had been since I bought it three years ago. Its wheels have touched New York City and New Orleans sidewalks, rolled across London Tube platforms, and been dragged into countless airport bathroom stalls.

It wasn’t like I was rolling it through mud and toxic sludge, but when I finally cleaned my suitcase with Clorox wipes I was appalled. It took about two or three wipes each to get all the dirt, gunk, and unseen germs off of four little wheels. Why didn't anyone warn us (well, besides Marie?)? I'm certainly not the only one throwing my suitcase on a bed. A recent search for “packing suitcase” on a stock photo site delivered nearly 38,000 results. Of the roughly 100 images on the first page of results, 31 photos depicted travelers—businessmen, young women, families, and elderly couples alike—packing a suitcase on top of a bed. Only 11 photos showed people—including one pregnant woman—packing a bag on the floor. This is why you should always use the luggage rack in your hotel room. It’s unclear exactly when they were invented, but they likely became popular in the late 19th century, when travelers started carrying hand-held suitcases rather than hefty trunks. Until wheeled luggage was invented in the 1970s, porters typically handled suitcases, ferrying them from point A to B. What once was a handy way to access your clothing without having to sit on the floor—or completely unpack your bag into a hotel room dresser—is also now the best way to keep your germy bag away from the place you’re sleeping. And as bedbugs become more of a global issue, keeping your suitcase on a luggage rack reduces your risk of encountering those little life ruiners. Photo by Shutterstock If you’ve ever wondered why that little bed scarf some hotels use at the end of the bed exists—just think of how many people unpack their bags on the beds.

