Bye-Bye, Biscoff! Delta Discontinues Snack and Drink Service on Short Flights

Bad news for Biscoff lovers: On select Delta flights, that midair treat will soon be off the (tray) table.

Beginning May 19, Delta Air Lines will eliminate all complimentary snack and beverage service on flights under 350 miles. It’s a policy shift that will affect roughly 450 daily departures (including short routes like Los Angeles to San Francisco or New York to Boston), or about 9 percent of its network, according to the airline.

In a statement, Delta said the update is intended to create a more “consistent” experience across its network.

“Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service,” Delta stated.

Until May 19, the airline will use its existing three-tier system: no service on very short flights (generally under 250 miles), a limited “express” beverage service on slightly longer routes (typically 250 to 350 miles), and full snack and drink offerings on flights beyond that.

Under the new policy, that middle tier disappears. Flights under 350 miles will receive no snack or beverage service in economy cabins, while flights above that threshold will get the standard offering.

How the snack policy compares to other U.S. airlines

Once Delta makes the change, here’s how the major U.S. airline policies will compare when it comes to snack and beverage service:



American Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest begin service at about 250 miles

United Airlines typically offers complimentary drinks and a snack on flights over roughly 300 miles

Delta and Alaska Airlines offer drinks and snacks service at 350 miles

The move comes as Delta has been investing heavily in its premium offering, including with several notable enhancements to its food and beverage program at the front of the plane. The carrier recently partnered with acclaimed Spanish American chef José Andrés on a new menu for Delta One and first-class passengers. That move followed a much ballyhooed collaboration with Shake Shack to serve the cult burgers to first-class passengers on all domestic Delta flights over 900 miles.

As recently as April 1, Delta expanded its complimentary snack lineup on domestic flights to include a gluten-free option—a MadeGood chocolate chip chewy granola bar—alongside its existing rotation of Biscoff cookies, SunChips, and Cheez-It crackers. The addition underscored the airline’s investment in onboard touches, even as it now scales back where those offerings appear.

The carrier has also committed to other onboard enhancements like free Wi-fi, upgraded cabin interiors, and expanded premium seating.

Why the change?

Delta has framed the change as a move toward a more streamlined onboard service. However, it also comes at a time when airlines are grappling with higher jet fuel prices—one of their largest expenses. In recent weeks, airlines have looked for ways to offset those growing fuel bills by raising checked bag fees, increasing fares, and leaning more heavily on fuel surcharges.

Even small onboard touches—like a cup of coffee or a packaged snack—carry significant costs when you factor in sourcing, catering logistics, storage, and added aircraft weight, which increases fuel burn. And airlines have long relied on these kinds of incremental savings: In the 1980s, American Airlines famously calculated that removing a single olive from each first-class salad could save about $40,000 annually.

Regardless, for travelers flying on one of Delta’s shorter routes, the changes make pre-flight prep more important. In practice, that means filling a reusable water bottle post-security and grabbing snacks you may need before boarding—because once you’re in the air on these quick flights, the service cart may never leave the galley.