Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 6, 2026

Bye-Bye, Biscoff! Delta Discontinues Snack and Drink Service on Short Flights

The move comes as airlines are grappling with increasing costs.
Black and white overhead view of two Biscoff cookies on napkin (L); person with red hair clutching head (R)

Don’t worry, the beloved Biscoff cookies aren’t going away entirely.

Photo by George Pagan/Unsplash, photo by Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash

Bad news for Biscoff lovers: On select Delta flights, that midair treat will soon be off the (tray) table.

Beginning May 19, Delta Air Lines will eliminate all complimentary snack and beverage service on flights under 350 miles. It’s a policy shift that will affect roughly 450 daily departures (including short routes like Los Angeles to San Francisco or New York to Boston), or about 9 percent of its network, according to the airline.

In a statement, Delta said the update is intended to create a more “consistent” experience across its network.

“Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service,” Delta stated.

Until May 19, the airline will use its existing three-tier system: no service on very short flights (generally under 250 miles), a limited “express” beverage service on slightly longer routes (typically 250 to 350 miles), and full snack and drink offerings on flights beyond that.

Under the new policy, that middle tier disappears. Flights under 350 miles will receive no snack or beverage service in economy cabins, while flights above that threshold will get the standard offering.

How the snack policy compares to other U.S. airlines

Once Delta makes the change, here’s how the major U.S. airline policies will compare when it comes to snack and beverage service:

  • American Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest begin service at about 250 miles
  • United Airlines typically offers complimentary drinks and a snack on flights over roughly 300 miles
  • Delta and Alaska Airlines offer drinks and snacks service at 350 miles

The move comes as Delta has been investing heavily in its premium offering, including with several notable enhancements to its food and beverage program at the front of the plane. The carrier recently partnered with acclaimed Spanish American chef José Andrés on a new menu for Delta One and first-class passengers. That move followed a much ballyhooed collaboration with Shake Shack to serve the cult burgers to first-class passengers on all domestic Delta flights over 900 miles.

As recently as April 1, Delta expanded its complimentary snack lineup on domestic flights to include a gluten-free option—a MadeGood chocolate chip chewy granola bar—alongside its existing rotation of Biscoff cookies, SunChips, and Cheez-It crackers. The addition underscored the airline’s investment in onboard touches, even as it now scales back where those offerings appear.

The carrier has also committed to other onboard enhancements like free Wi-fi, upgraded cabin interiors, and expanded premium seating.

Why the change?

Delta has framed the change as a move toward a more streamlined onboard service. However, it also comes at a time when airlines are grappling with higher jet fuel prices—one of their largest expenses. In recent weeks, airlines have looked for ways to offset those growing fuel bills by raising checked bag fees, increasing fares, and leaning more heavily on fuel surcharges.

Even small onboard touches—like a cup of coffee or a packaged snack—carry significant costs when you factor in sourcing, catering logistics, storage, and added aircraft weight, which increases fuel burn. And airlines have long relied on these kinds of incremental savings: In the 1980s, American Airlines famously calculated that removing a single olive from each first-class salad could save about $40,000 annually.

Regardless, for travelers flying on one of Delta’s shorter routes, the changes make pre-flight prep more important. In practice, that means filling a reusable water bottle post-security and grabbing snacks you may need before boarding—because once you’re in the air on these quick flights, the service cart may never leave the galley.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
A view from the St. Regis Chicago terrace
Cities We Love
How to Plan a Luxury Weekend in Chicago
Sponsored by
St. Thomas
Art + Culture
A Guide to U.S. Virgin Islands Culture and Food
Sponsored by
Honeymoon Beach is one of many dreamy beaches in St. Thomas.
Family Travel
Where to Go With Kids in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
A departure board at Harvey Milk Terminal in San Francisco International Airport
Air Travel News
The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Finally Over. Here’s What That Means for Travel
May 1, 2026 06:54 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
A group of four friends meet up at the airport
Air Travel News
TSA PreCheck Is Offering Young Travelers a Discount Ahead of a Busy Travel Season
May 1, 2026 04:15 PM
 · 
Iona Brannon
The nose of a Lufthansa aircraft parked at an empty airport gate as seen through the windows of the terminal
Air Travel News
How a Jet Fuel Crisis and Digital Border Entry Woes Could Disrupt Your Upcoming Europe Trip
April 30, 2026 05:49 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
AFAR-BNH25-POTLATCH_pineapple-house.jpg
Trending News
A New Google Feature Will Help You Find the Best Rates at Your Favorite Hotels
April 29, 2026 05:42 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg