You Can Still Book an Eclipse Trip to Chile

There are just a few weeks until the next total solar eclipse, but last-minute chasers can still snag a spot on some incredible experiences.

Trust Intrepid to create not one, but two tours around this astronomical event and to include a well-known and respected astronomer, too. An applied physicist and principal lecturer in astronomy at the South Downs Planetarium in the United Kingdom, Dr. John Mason MBE is known for his engaging and inspirational presentations. And he’s no stranger to these sorts of trips either—he’s been leading overseas expeditions to observe eclipses, meteor showers, and aurora for over 30 years. True astro nerds will want to book the longer Chilean Eclipse & Observatories Tour, which includes a five-day excursion from Santiago to visit the sites and observatories of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. Guests will wander the moon-like rock formations of the Valle de la Luna and take in spectacular views of the Andes in the Valle de Muerte, tour the facilities at the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to learn about the observatory’s radio telescopes, and enter the dome of one of the unit telescopes of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) array at the Paranal Observatory. Courtesy of UPSCAPE The night skies above desert areas in Chile and Argentina are some of the darkest in the world, allowing astrotourists to pair excellent stargazing with their eclipse watching. The shorter Chilean Eclipse Tour starts on June 28 and meets up with the longer trip in Santiago; together the groups will travel to La Serena, near the Elqui Valley. There, the two trips will alternate experiences, swapping winetasting at a local vineyard and a visit to a pisco distillery with Dr. Mason–led stargazing at the El Pangue Observatory. On July 1, everyone will enjoy a pre-eclipse lecture and then, on eclipse day, head to the Elqui Valley, set up telescopes, and sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Book Now: From $7,190 per person, based on double occupancy, for 11 days (starting on June 23, 2019) or $3,545 for six days (starting June 28, 2019), intrepidtravel.com Outpost Elqui

For most eclipse chasers, watching the event in the Elqui Valley will require finding a base in the towns of Vicuña or La Serena, which are about one and two hours away, respectively. But why suffer the drive in on eclipse day? (Remember what happened in 2017?) With the Outpost Elqui pop-up, arranged by the Santiago-based travel company Upscape, you can sleep in a fully outfitted camp under the path of totality. As with its other Outpost camps, Upscape’s Elqui Valley pop-up will immerse travelers in a less-visited part of Chile; this spot was scouted over two years ago in anticipation of the eclipse. After a day in Santiago—complete with a city tour—guests will head north to their camp in the desert, stopping to taste wine in the Valle del Encanto and tour the Enchanted Valley National Monument, known for its petroglyphs. This camping is far from roughing it. Tents are furnished with beds and lighting, and the camp even features bathrooms with hot showers and toilets. Courtesy of UPSCAPE The tents at the Outpost Elqui event are fully furnished for a comfortable camping experience. The skies above the camp are some of the darkest in the world, making for incredible stargazing, but Upscape ups the ante with a night visit to a nearby observatory the evening before the eclipse. On eclipse day, attendees will spend a leisurely morning enjoying the desert landscape before taking a quick drive to a viewing location for the main event. Book Now: From $4,995 per person for five days, based on double occupancy, upscapetravel.com Wild Frontiers’s Chile & Argentina Solar Eclipse Tour

