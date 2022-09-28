Airbnb Lists Hocus Pocus Cottage Ahead of Halloween

Thirty years ago, a witch named Winifred Sanderson sang, “I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine,” and though it was just a scene from a Halloween movie for children, the sentiment holds—Hocus Pocus has been firmly nestled in the pantheon of spooky season mainstays for three decades. For some, it just doesn’t feel like fall until they’ve watched the campy cult classic about three witchy sisters who rose from the dead on All Hallow’s Eve.

For those who can’t get enough of Winifred and her sisters Mary and Sarah Sanderson, Airbnb announced Wednesday that it’s hosting an exclusive stay at a re-creation of the trio’s homey haunt in the woods near Salem, Massachusetts.

One of the two bedrooms in the Hocus Pocus house on Airbnb Photo by Helynn Ospina

For one night only (October 20), two guests will have the run of the two-bedroom, half-bath cottage, which has been decked out to look like the Sanderson Witch Museum that Max, Allison, and Dani visit in the 1993 movie—magic spells book and Black Flame Candle included.

The Hocus Pocus listing wouldn’t be complete without the Sanderson sisters’ famous book of spells. Photo by Helynn Ospina

The announcement comes just days before the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, drops on Disney+ on September 30.

The Hocus Pocus house is the latest of Airbnb listings tied to big and small screen anniversaries. Previously, the company has offered five nights at the original mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (to mark the 30th anniversary of the show airing) and a month at the home featured in The Godfather (in celebration of the film’s 50th).

How to book

Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12, so if you’re hoping to score the exclusive one-night stay, you’ll have to be at the ready when the listing goes live at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2. The booking fee is $31 (plus taxes and fees), and guests are responsible for booking their own transportation to Salem.