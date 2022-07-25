The “Godfather” House Is Now on Airbnb 

Courtesy of Marc McAndrews/Airbnb
Jul 25, 2022
The scenes from Apollonia Corleone's wedding and Vito Corleone's heart attack were filmed outside this mansion, now on Airbnb.
A 30-night stay at Don Vito Corleone’s house is an offer you can’t refuse.
“Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. . . .” You could stay every day of the week—an entire month, in fact—at the Staten Island mansion that served as the exterior of Vito Corleone’s home in The Godfather. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 mafia masterpiece, Airbnb has announced that one lucky group will have the opportunity to spend the entire month of August in the actual home that served as a pivotal set piece.
Booking opens at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 27, for the only shot at staying at the five-bed, seven-bath English Tudor house August 1–31. Only one party of up to five guests is allowed to stay, and the price will be set at $50 per night.
While only the exterior of the now 92-year-old mansion was used in the filming, the interior looks like it could belong to the modern-day Corleone. Spread across 6,248 square feet, the house includes an oversized living room with rich leather furniture, elegant chandeliers, and a large-screen TV above the fireplace; an expansive kitchen, perfect for preparing snacks for streaming the trilogy; and an office with a substantial wooden desk, much like one the Vito Corleone sat behind on the day of his daughter’s wedding. There’s also an English pub–inspired bar, an outdoor firepit with a pizza oven, two indoor fireplaces, a gym, a game room, and a saltwater pool.
This Godfather promotion is the latest installment in a series of stays with ties to the big and small screen. In 2020, Airbnb offered five nights at the original mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The following year, the vacation rental company briefly listed the New York City brownstone mansion featured in Wes Anderson’s film The Royal Tenenbaums. This year, the brand announced a spacious (we’re talking 5,000 square feet with seven uniquely designed bedrooms and an outdoor pool, hot tub, bocce ball court, and poolside casita bar) Palm Desert, California, home in collaboration with Netflix’s Queer Eye star Bobby Berk.
