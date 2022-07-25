The “Godfather” House Is Now on Airbnb 

“Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. . . .” You could stay every day of the week—an entire month, in fact—at the Staten Island mansion that served as the exterior of Vito Corleone’s home in The Godfather. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 mafia masterpiece, Airbnb has announced that one lucky group will have the opportunity to spend the entire month of August in the actual home that served as a pivotal set piece.

Booking opens at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 27, for the only shot at staying at the five-bed, seven-bath English Tudor house August 1–31. Only one party of up to five guests is allowed to stay, and the price will be set at $50 per night.

Courtesy of Marc McAndrews/Airbnb One of the five bedrooms in "The Godfather" mansion on Airbnb

While only the exterior of the now 92-year-old mansion was used in the filming, the interior looks like it could belong to the modern-day Corleone. Spread across 6,248 square feet, the house includes an oversized living room with rich leather furniture, elegant chandeliers, and a large-screen TV above the fireplace; an expansive kitchen, perfect for preparing snacks for streaming the trilogy; and an office with a substantial wooden desk, much like one the Vito Corleone sat behind on the day of his daughter’s wedding. There’s also an English pub–inspired bar, an outdoor firepit with a pizza oven, two indoor fireplaces, a gym, a game room, and a saltwater pool.