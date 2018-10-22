You Can Pay to Attend a Traditional Wedding in India

Indian weddings are known for their vibrant decor, elaborate song and dance, symbolic rituals, and overall opulence. Attending one of the colorful ceremonies is among the most authentic cultural experiences a foreigner can have while visiting India. But the extensive festivities aren’t just spirited—they’re intimate, which is why not just anyone gets a spot on the guest list.

Now, a startup company called Join My Wedding is making it easier than ever for travelers to score an invite—er, buy a ticket—to one of the traditional celebrations in India. And while it might sound like an invasion of privacy to purchase space at a stranger’s nuptials, attendees can rest assured that the hosts are on board with the situation because it’s the couple-in-love actually offering up the tickets to take part in their big day.

How Join My Wedding works

Couples in India who are interested in hosting travelers at their wedding ceremonies can share details about their upcoming event on Join My Wedding’s website. From there, the listing will appear to international visitors who are searching for traditional Indian wedding ceremonies taking place during their trip in the areas they’re planning to visit.

Once travelers purchase tickets to a wedding ceremony, they can connect with the “host couple” to introduce themselves and ask any necessary questions. Most of the funds from the ticket sales go to the happy couple, but Join My Wedding does, of course, take a cut.