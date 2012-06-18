The Extraordinary Confessions of an International Wedding Crasher

Witnessing ceremonies of love take place around the world can reveal some pretty profound life lessons.

I stepped off a plane in Chengdu, China, and within minutes was crashing a wedding. Well, not exactly crashing. It was more of a matrimonial hit-and-run. My friend Bill’s friend Daniel had a Chinese girlfriend whose cousin was the bride. In China, apparently, this made me family—or, at the very least, an honored guest for the occasion. Daniel led me through a door and instantaneously the Sichuan heat gave way to the Arctic air of a large, über-modern restaurant. The place was brash, confident, and more than a little over-the-top, much like China itself. People who didn’t know me were happy—no, thrilled—to see me, embracing me like some long-lost American cousin. Someone offered me cigarettes, arranged neatly on a plate like canapés. I took one, even though I don’t smoke. It seemed like the right thing to do. That was also my rationale for accepting the glass someone handed me containing a murky liquid—the Chinese call it “white wine,” though it is neither white nor wine. Whatever it was, it boosted my mood considerably. Who is the glassy-eyed foreigner in all the pictures? I didn’t invite him, did you? Sichuan food is among the spiciest in the world, and I suspect the chef added some extra kick to help make this day truly unforgettable. Daniel and I took our seats and confronted two pots of boiling sauce. “One is spicy,” said Daniel. “And the other one?” I asked. “You don’t want to eat the other one,” he said. “Trust me.” Above the hot pots was a conveyor belt on which all manner of food circled before our eyes: chunky tofu and fresh mushrooms the size of my head, as well as a menagerie of internal organs: chicken hearts, pig brains, and sundry unidentified viscera. I stuck with the tofu and mushrooms. I barely had to time to eat, though. Everybody wanted to have their picture taken with me. I graciously mugged for the cameras, thinking, This is what it’s like to be famous. The fawning, the blind adoration, which, if you’re willing to overlook its complete and utter insincerity, is quite pleasant indeed. I smiled easily, knowing that long after the last cigarette was smoked, the last glass of white wine chugged, the wedding guests would pore over the photo albums, wondering, Who is the glassy-eyed foreigner in all the pictures? I didn’t invite him, did you? As far as I’m concerned, there is no better way to get to know a country than to attend a wedding.

They will not be alone in their head-scratching. I am, you see, the Zelig of international weddings. I’ve attended perhaps a dozen, from Jerusalem to Tokyo—sometimes by formal invitation, sometimes not so formal, and occasionally not so invited. As far as I’m concerned, there is no better way to get to know a country than to attend a wedding. All the cultural touchstones are present: food, music, booze, native dress, religion, more booze, family, friends, and yet more booze. The presence of an interloper like myself only amplifies the happiness. I am another attraction, no different from the band or the rented elephant, only less expensive than the former and, I like to think, not as messy as the latter. Everyone at a wedding is in a forgiving mood. This, I discovered, comes in handy. When I was invited to a friend’s wedding in Israel, she asked me to recite a short blessing during the ceremony. I don’t speak Hebrew, but this didn’t dissuade her. The blessing was only 10 words long, she assured me. I spent hours memorizing and stepped up to the chuppah confident. The rabbi, though, flubbed the order and asked me to read a different piece, a passage as long as a Fidel Castro speech. I’ll spare you the details, but on that spring day, with sunlight glinting off the Mediterranean, I did unmentionable things to the Hebrew language. A few years later, I attended a Muslim wedding in Ladakh, a mountainous region in India’s far north. There was no booze at this wedding, but at an elevation of 13,000 feet, everyone was giddy anyway. The wedding stretched over three days—a blur of meat, Tibetan butter tea, and henna. At some point, the bride and groom became husband and wife. As is customary, the wedding guests were segregated by gender. We foreigners, though, constituted our own category, a sort of third sex. We were treated like royalty—that is, publicly admired, privately ridiculed. I didn’t mind. While the other guests shivered in the cold, we were ushered into a heated room and served warm chai and biscuits. In addition to the weddings I’ve actually attended, there are many more that I watched from the sidelines. In Las Vegas, where wedding chapels are nearly as ubiquitous as slot machines and equally dangerous, I watched three or four weddings at my hotel. I couldn’t help it. They took place in a small chapel—more of a tiki hut, actually—next to the swimming pool, and I’d pass it every time I walked from my room to the lobby. I’d stop to watch the invariably young bride and groom take their McVows, close enough to touch them. At one wedding, I may have inadvertently served as best man. I’m not sure. In Tokyo, where I lived for years, I always enjoyed watching the wedding parties in Yoyogi Park, a short walk from my apartment. I’d marvel at the brides, dressed impeccably in Christian white, paying their respects at a Shinto shrine. (Nobody covers their religious bases like the Japanese.) I would watch from a discreet distance, zeroing in on the smiles, gauging their authenticity. Would this one last, I’d wonder?

