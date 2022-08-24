Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 24, 2022

You Can Now Stay in a Luxury “Mirror Cabin” in Tennessee

Bookings are now open for Bolt Farm Treehouse’s five new mirrored cabins in Tennessee.
Bolt Farm Treehouse's new luxury cabins are meant to put nature front and center.

Bolt Farm Treehouse’s new luxury cabins are meant to put nature front and center.

Courtesy of ÖÖD

A collection of new hard-to-spot cabins near Chattanooga, Tennessee, are giving new meaning to disappearing into nature.

The facades of the cabins are entirely mirrored, blending into the landscape by reflecting the woods around them.

Called Mirror Cabins, the unique vacation rentals are part of Bolt Farm Treehouse’s 55-acre glamping property on Whitwell Mountain. They also offer overnights in geodesic glass domes and, you guessed it, tree houses, which were featured on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Each of the five cabins can sleep two guests and is furnished with a queen-size bed, kitchenette, bathroom with rainfall shower, desk space, and an in-room streaming movie projector. In addition, each cabin has a private deck with a hot tub, a smokeless firepit, a pizza oven, and a seating area.

“We can’t wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Mirror Cabins,” said Seth Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse, in a press release. “It’s about reconnecting, laughing, and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment.”

According to Bolt, the boutique cabins were created to help guests better explore the region—the property connects to a 5,000-acre nature preserve. Nearby are myriad outdoor activities, including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, kayaking, ATV tours, and pontooning on the Tennessee River.

Bolt Invisible

Bolt Farm’s Mirror Cabin by day

Courtesy of ÖÖD

The cabins were designed by the Tallinn, Estonia–based company ÖÖD, which also has retreats in Mexico, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and Estonia. The cabins in Tennessee are the company’s first in the United States.

The Mirror Cabins are now available on the Bolt Farm Treehouse website. There is a two-night minimum for weekday check-ins (arriving on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday) and a three-night minimum for weekends (with check-ins on Friday). Prices start at $395 per night.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025) and the former associate travel news editor at Afar and has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
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