Hotels Hotel News + Openings
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 24, 2022

You Can Now Stay in an “Invisible” Luxury Cabin in Tennessee

Bookings are now open for Bolt Farm Treehouse’s five new mirrored cabins in Tennessee.

Bolt Invisible Cabin Night

Bolt Farm Treehouse’s new luxury cabins are meant to put nature front and center.

Courtesy of ÖÖD

A collection of new “invisible” cabins near Chattanooga, Tennessee, are giving new meaning to disappearing into nature.

While the cabins aren’t literally invisible, their facades are entirely mirrored, blending into the landscape by reflecting the woods around them.

Called Mirror Cabins, the unique vacation rentals are part of Bolt Farm Treehouse’s 55-acre glamping property on Whitwell Mountain. They also offer overnights in geodesic glass domes and, you guessed it, tree houses, which were featured on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Each of the five cabins can sleep two guests and is furnished with a queen-size bed, kitchenette, bathroom with rainfall shower, desk space, and an in-room streaming movie projector. In addition, each cabin has a private deck with a hot tub, a smokeless firepit, a pizza oven, and a seating area.

“We can’t wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Mirror Cabins,” said Seth Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse, in a press release. “It’s about reconnecting, laughing, and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment.”

According to Bolt, the boutique cabins were created to help guests better explore the region—the property connects to a 5,000-acre nature preserve. Nearby are myriad outdoor activities, including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, kayaking, ATV tours, and pontooning on the Tennessee River.

Bolt Invisible

Bolt Farm’s Mirror Cabin by day

Courtesy of ÖÖD

The cabins were designed by the Tallinn, Estonia–based company ÖÖD, which also has retreats in Mexico, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and Estonia. The cabins in Tennessee are the company’s first in the United States.

The Mirror Cabins are now available on the Bolt Farm Treehouse website. There is a two-night minimum for weekday check-ins (arriving on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday) and a three-night minimum for weekends (with check-ins on Friday). Prices start at $395 per night.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More From AFAR
Sao Paulo_Brazil_hotels_Unique_LDR
Hotels
The 6 Best Hotels in São Paulo, Brazil
Point_Lodge_PR
Hotels
The Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S.
Malibu-Hotel-JUNE_TheIngalls.jpg
Hotels
This Restored Malibu Hotel Offers a Vintage Boutique Getaway
Load More