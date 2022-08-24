A collection of new “invisible” cabins near Chattanooga, Tennessee, are giving new meaning to disappearing into nature.

While the cabins aren’t literally invisible, their facades are entirely mirrored, blending into the landscape by reflecting the woods around them.

Called Mirror Cabins, the unique vacation rentals are part of Bolt Farm Treehouse’s 55-acre glamping property on Whitwell Mountain. They also offer overnights in geodesic glass domes and, you guessed it, tree houses, which were featured on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Each of the five cabins can sleep two guests and is furnished with a queen-size bed, kitchenette, bathroom with rainfall shower, desk space, and an in-room streaming movie projector. In addition, each cabin has a private deck with a hot tub, a smokeless firepit, a pizza oven, and a seating area.

“We can’t wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Mirror Cabins,” said Seth Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse, in a press release. “It’s about reconnecting, laughing, and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment.”

According to Bolt, the boutique cabins were created to help guests better explore the region—the property connects to a 5,000-acre nature preserve. Nearby are myriad outdoor activities, including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, kayaking, ATV tours, and pontooning on the Tennessee River.

Bolt Farm’s Mirror Cabin by day Courtesy of ÖÖD

The cabins were designed by the Tallinn, Estonia–based company ÖÖD, which also has retreats in Mexico, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and Estonia. The cabins in Tennessee are the company’s first in the United States.

The Mirror Cabins are now available on the Bolt Farm Treehouse website. There is a two-night minimum for weekday check-ins (arriving on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday) and a three-night minimum for weekends (with check-ins on Friday). Prices start at $395 per night.