U.S. Travelers Can Now Live and Work in Aruba for up to Three Months

No visa or application is required for the new 90-day program, dubbed “One Happy Workcation.”

share this article

The Caribbean island of Aruba has a new proposal for U.S. travelers—come live and work in paradise for up to three months visa-free. The recently launched “One Happy Workation” program is open to all U.S. nationals with a valid passport. There is no special visa or application required (though there are COVID-related travel requirements—more on that below); the only requirement is a minimum one-week stay. You can opt into a collection of hotels (including those with kitchens), villas, condos, and other accommodations on the island that have put together longer-term stay packages ranging from one week up to three months. Stays can be extended while on the island, as long as they don’t exceed 90 days. (Prior to this new program launching, Americans could only stay in Aruba for up to 30 days without a visa and were not allowed to work while there.)

In order to take advantage of the new option, all U.S. travelers have to do is scroll the options—and book. Some of the Aruba workcation offers that caught our eye include: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is offering several perks to longer-stay guests. This package feels more like a great vacation getaway than an extended-stay scenario, so why not consider it for either (remember vacations?). The Noord-based beachfront property is centrally located along a popular stretch of sand, and the package includes an ocean-view room, a couple’s massage at the beach, a private cooking class for two, a private yoga class on the beach, and complimentary Wi-Fi. To book: From $370/night, marriott.com Two-bedroom luxury condo in Gold Coast Photo by Shutterstock Stay a little longer in Malmok on the northwestern side of Aruba.

Article continues below advertisement

Located in Malmok along the island’s northwest coastline, Gold Coast is a vacation community, complete with villas, townhomes, and condos. The development is located just a few blocks from the Caribbean Sea, and stays here include free Wi-Fi, access to three community pools, tennis courts, a barbecue area, access to the clubhouse gym, a free parking space, and a 15 percent discount at Alamo Car Rental. The units also include a washer and dryer. To book: From $675/week or $2,675/month (including taxes and utilities), fordpropertyaruba.com Aruba Happy Rentals If you’re going to be staying awhile, you can live like a local in an island vacation rental or condo in locations throughout the island (including Eagle Beach, Noord, Oranjestad, Palm Beach, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Sol, and Westpunt). Villas come with private pools, and condos share a community pool. Aruba Happy Rentals has a range of options: one- to three-bedroom condos, two- to five-bedroom private villas. All properties have air-conditioning and complimentary Wi-Fi and include a discount at Sunset car rental. Utilities, taxes, and additional cleaning fees will be charged as extra. To book: From $995/month, arubahappyrentals.com Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort Photo by Shutterstock A stay at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort includes access to beautiful Divi Beach.

Article continues below advertisement