You Can Now Spend the Night in Prince’s “Purple Rain” House

Forty years after its dazzling debut, Purple Rain is still making waves, proving that Prince’s masterpiece is much more than just an ’80s relic—it is a cultural phenomenon that refuses to fade. The film, a fictionalized story about a troubled musician, his strained romance, and a battle of the bands, was added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2019 for its “cultural, historic, and aesthetic importance.”

For decades, the Minneapolis house from the movie has been a pilgrimage site for Prince fans, particularly after his passing in 2016. But soon, fans will be able to do more than take photos outside this place of pop culture history.

Airbnb has teamed up with The Revolution, Prince’s band, to offer 25 groups a one-night stay in the actual Purple Rain house from the movie. The experience is part of Airbnb’s new Icons program that features “extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.” Other stays have included the opportunity to view the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris’s Musée D’Orsay, staying in the X-Men mansion in New Castle, New York, and experiencing a Polly Pocket–inspired sleepover.

Inside the Purple Rain house, guests will find an exact replica of the bedroom of the Kid (the name of the character played by Prince in the movie), complete with sheet music and instruments, lavender-hued lighting, and a mural depicting eyes peering over the bed.

The Minneapolis house where the film Purple Rain was filmed has become a pilgrimage site for Prince fans. Photo by Eric Ogden

The bathroom is a tribute to the music video for “When Doves Cry” and is outfitted with a claw-foot tub, stained glass windows, and plush purple robes and lavender bath bombs.

There’s also a closet filled with ’80s-inspired outfits that guests can borrow during their stay, plus wigs, accessories, and eye makeup to complete the looks. They can take inspiration from some of Prince’s most legendary outfits, including the original purple trench coat and ruffled white shirt from the movie, which are on display behind glass in the house.

Because the stay is in honor of the genre-bending legend, it makes sense that music plays a central role. There’s a vintage ’80s stereo loaded with songs that inspired Prince, a lounge stocked with instruments and instructions on how to play the chorus of the song “Purple Rain” (along with pre-recorded audio of the Kid himself), and Prince’s personal tape collection, including one of his demo recordings. Airbnb also teased a “secret door . . . to a room filled with treasures.”

“We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person,” The Revolution bandmates, Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, said in a press release.

While in town, guests can visit other Minneapolis filming locations, including the iconic First Avenue club, the Orpheum Theater, and Electric Fetus, Prince’s favorite record store. There’s also the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

The bedroom is an exact replica of the bedroom of the Kid—the character depicted by Prince. Photo by Eric Ogden

How to stay at the “Purple Rain” house

The Purple Rain house will be available for 25 total one-night stays between October 26 and December 14, 2024. The reservation request period opens on October 2 at 6 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/prince and closes on October 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Winners can invite up to three additional guests to spend the night. The stay is $7 per person, a nod to Prince’s favorite number, and guests are responsible for getting themselves to Minneapolis.