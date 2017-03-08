Why You’re Going to Love Jamaica’s Reggae Revival Scene

It’s more than just Marley—and has a message rooted in positivity.

When you picture Jamaica, you probably think of beautiful white-sand beaches, the Blue Mountains and their eponymous coffee, all the rum you could ask for, and Bob Marley on repeat. But hold up on that last one. While Marley was undoubtedly one of the most influential reggae singers of our time—and his legacy continues to live on around the world—there’s actually a new group of reggae stars on the rise in Jamaica. Often referred to as the “Reggae Revival” musicians (although use of that term is somewhat divisive, which we’ll get to later), they’re a fairly young bunch that makes “conscious” music that focuses on awareness. When you explore the local streets and bars in Jamaica, they’re the ones you’ll hear on the radio. But more importantly, it’s their music and ideals—not so much those of the Marleys, the Toshes, and the Cliffs of decades past—that paint the most accurate picture of Jamaican reggae culture today. Photo by Lebawit Lily Girma Jamaica's Reach Falls





Reggae enthusiasts may already recognize some of their names—Protoje, Chronixx, Kelissa, Jah9, and Kabaka Pyramid, for example—although to list them individually ultimately misses the point. Together, the Revival artists produce “conscious” music rooted in positivity that informs listeners about the world at large. They see themselves as a true package deal; one united collective out to change the world. Jamaican writer and public relations expert Dutty Bookman knows this well. In fact, Bookman coined the term “Reggae Revival” back in 2011, so I checked in with him to get the inside info on the new wave of reggae. “The ‘Reggae Revival’ community grew pretty organically,” Bookman begins. It can be traced back to the 1980s and 1990s, when dancehall music—music produced by a DJ and generally made for dancing in a club—began to overtake the spiritual Bob Marley–era roots music. Of course, there were artists during that time who were still producing roots music, like Shaggy and Buju Banton, but for the most part, the vibe on the island was changing.

That musical shift altered the cultural landscape, as well. Dancehall had some violent undertones, which brought Jamaica to a dark place. “One thing to know about Jamaica is that we are very influenced by our music,” Bookman says. “With dancehall, people were singing about demons, like that was something desirable to attain. It had really gone to the depths of where it could go. At that point, people were just not feeling the demon thing anymore—so they started looking around for other options.” Enter Protoje, a “cool-looking young Rastafari from the country” who was emerging from the underground live music scene. “He was a new option at a time when people were starting to look for other vibrations,” explains Bookman. “The pendulum had to swing back to something more organic and holistic and good for you.” Once Protoje started gaining recognition, he introduced other musicians from the live music scene. Eventually, the “Reggae Revival” community was born.

