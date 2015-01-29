Why You Should Go to the Caribbean Coast of Costa Rica

The Caribbean coast of Costa Rica is where it’s at, with “it” being beautiful beaches, insanely lush jungle wildlife, and that enviable, mellow Tico lifestyle.

My family spent a week there in December, at a vacation rental called Congo Bongo in tiny Manzanillo—Puerto Viejo is about 15 minutes north. Manzanillo is down near the tip of Costa Rica, close to the border of Panama. It’s a sleepy fishing village, located within the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife and Marine Refuge.

Manzanillo is a popular day trip for locals—buses from the nearest city, Limon, disgorged a beachful of people on the weekend mornings, and families picnicked among the coconut trees and frolicked in the water. There are plentiful national parks nearby, with beautiful nature walks through the jungle. Cahuita National Park, about 40 minutes north, afforded us views of sweet-faced, curious capuchin monkeys and carefully camouflaged insects.