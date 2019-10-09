Why You Should Go to Paris This Fall

Take the legendary charms of Paris, factor in autumn’s mellow colors, plus an art world and restaurant scene waking up after a snoozy summer, and you’ve got more than enough reasons to book a trip to the City of Light.

share this article

Time to wrap it up, mes amies. It’s officially scarf season in Paris. Let me rephrase: It’s officially functional scarf season in Paris. The leaves are crisp, there’s a chill in the air, and Parisians are huddled over their wine on the already tight terraces. There’s also a flurry of notable art, wine, and restaurant activity, so book your tables and timed tickets, grab a room at any number of swanky new boutique hotels, and come hungry for culture, cuisine, and more. Seek your master The Louvre’s Leonard da Vinci show—so comprehensive and far-reaching that it took 10 years to pull off—opens October 24 and runs through February. The exhibit, in honor of the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death, will feature paintings, drawings, and sketches on loan from collections around the world. (AFAR partner Context Travel is offering a special guided tour of the exhibit with an art historian who will dive further into da Vinci’s legacy.) If you prefer a little quirk with your Renaissance master, urban artists from around the globe such as Swoon, Blu, and Bom.K will pay homage to the big man at Paris’s new floating art museum, Fluctuart. The museum’s second temporary exhibit, Veni, Vidi, Vinci, is intended as a companion to the Louvre retrospective. (November 7–April 20) Not one to be overshadowed by the Louvre, the Grand Palais will open Resolutely Modern on October 9, a major exhibition about Montmartre darling Toulouse-Lautrec. The collection will go beyond the artist’s cheeky cabaret posters for the Moulin Rouge and take a deeper look at his inspirations. (Through January 27) Fans of Degas have until January 19 to dance their way through the Degas à l’Opéra, which opened last month at the Musée d’Orsay. The collection focuses on the artist’s fascination with the Paris Opéra and includes works depicting its stage, foyers, rehearsal halls, and auditorium. There’s still time to back that thing up to the Musée Bourdelle’s striking collection of fashion focusing on the backside. Dos de la Mode features exquisite designs from the likes of The Row, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga, juxtaposed against Bourdelle’s sculptures. (Through November 17)

Article continues below advertisement

If hip-hop and electro pop are what you’re after, the annual Pitchfork Music Festival comes to the Grand Hall de la Villette in north Paris on October 31 for three nights. For its ninth edition, the fest promises a more “urban sounding, avant-garde lineup” with 50 different artists like Chromatics, Belle & Sebastian, and Agar Agar, on four stages. Photo by The Social Food; courtesy of Shabour When all the seats are at the counter, as at Shabour, the chefs become the show. Taste and toast all over town Remember how everyone insisted that you eat at Clown Bar a few years ago? Well, that was because of chef Soto Atsumi, who left a while back to plan a new project. Maison is finally open in the 11th arrondissement, Paris’s destination for les gourmands. Should you be lucky enough to score a table, expect a 55€ (US$60) tasting menu at lunch or 140€ (US$153) at dinner (though à la carte is an option, too), featuring seasonal dishes that follow Atsumi’s boundary-pushing approach to Japanese-French fusion. (The cook gained his reputation with a dish of ginger-soy-and-yuzu-infused veal brains.) The team behind the giddily popular Balagan just opened another Israeli joing, Shabour. At this newest collaboration, the chefs also sing and dance and send around shots to accompany your baba ghanoush but Shabour’s counter-only seating means all diners sit facing the action, so consider this dinner and a show. The success of Daroco, the pizza palace located in Jean-Paul Gaultier’s former atelier near the French stock exchange, inspired Daroco 16. With a similar menu, but a heftier selection of “secondi” and risottos, this new address also features a high mirrored ceiling and a fresco painted by French artists Supakitch and Koralie. Related In Search of Proust in Paris Regulars of Yard Bistro in the 11th arrondisement are having to shift their allegiances across the river to follow chef Baptiste Trudel to Mordu, where he’s moving and taking the small plates trend with him. Expect the likes of Tahitian tuna served with hazelnuts and chanterelles, or grilled octopus with kimchi and yogurt. Those in search of a classic French meal in a more upscale setting should book at table at the new iteration of Jules Verne, which reopened atop the Eiffel Tower in July. Chef Frédéric Anton has replaced Alain Ducasse and is offering a five- or seven-course degustation menu showcasing dishes like curry crab with Granny Smith apples, or langoustine ravioli in a creamy Parmesan sauce.

Article continues below advertisement