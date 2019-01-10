Why You Should Go to Las Vegas This Winter

Courtesy of Eataly
From Lady Gaga’s residency to the new Sadelle’s inside the Bellagio, there’s plenty of reason to go to Las Vegas this season.
Even if you don’t consider yourself a “Vegas person,” these new hotels, restaurants, and shows might convince you to buy a plane ticket.
Maybe you’ve already booked your annual Las Vegas pilgrimage this winter, or perhaps you haven’t been to The Strip since your best friend’s bachelor party 10 years ago. Either way, there are plenty of reasons why even the most gambling-averse traveler would want to go this season.
From a bevy of exciting restaurant openings from the likes of Daniel Humm and Roy Choi to a brand-new NoMad hotel (all centered around the new Park MGM resort), now’s the time to take advantage of the city’s burgeoning movement away from completely over-the-top spots toward more intimate and luxurious experiences.
Eat at the new Eataly Las Vegas
Still hungry? After closing Commissary at The Line hotel in Los Angeles in 2018, Roy Choi moved on to his first Las Vegas endeavor, Best Friend, a casual Korean barbecue spot located just beyond the casino floor of the Park MGM. 3770 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, eataly.comExperience Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency
Check in to the NoMad Las Vegas
Explore the new Palms
Philadelphia-based Vetri brings his upscale take on rustic Italian fare to a space at the top of the resort with impressive city views, while Symon expands his Cleveland barbecue restaurant with his second location of Mabel’s. The reservation to get, though, is in the intimate 45-seat restaurant-within-a-restaurant named Sara’s that is set to open in late January in a secret room off of Mabel’s. Nicknamed a “meateasy,” Sara’s will deliver old-school Las Vegas flair in the form of waiters in tuxedos and smoked prime rib prepared tableside. 4321 W. Flamingo Road, palms.com
