Why Taking a Food Tour While Traveling Might Be the Best Idea Ever

Food lovers can research a destination until the cows come home (and until the butter’s churned, and slathered on a thick-cut piece of freshly made bread, but we digress). But will it result in amazing food experiences? Not always. Especially in a location where the language is a challenge, or where specific delicacies are sought out. That’s when you have to call in the big guns: the local food tour guides.

An expert leading a food tour might be someone just like you: a voracious eater, who happens to know a certain corner of a certain city way, way better than you do. And he or she is willing to share the knowledge, and the deliciousness. Food tours are best when the guide has a certain amount of access—to tell the stories of the people you’re meeting and the places you’re visiting. You might be able to taste a cheesemaker’s newest product, or see into the kitchen of a hot, up-and-coming restaurant.

Food tours are ubiquitous these days, and sites like Viator are a good first stop to see what’s available. Here are some of our favorite guides, or ways to find trusted guides, in some of the best food cities around the world.

Quick Afternoon Tours

Parla knows this city inside and out (see her AFAR Guide to Rome). Her walking tours explore a variety of neighborhoods, meeting the producers, shopkeepers, and market sellers that a real Roman would encounter on their daily peregrinations.