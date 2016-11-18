Why Security Pre-Clearance in Foreign Airports Is a Good Thing

Flying to and from certain foreign countries is about to get a whole lot more efficient, as the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified more destinations they would like to add to the current list of pre-clearance locations around the world.

Specifically, the duo recently announced that 11 new foreign airports in nine different countries were selected for possible pre-clearance expansion by this time next year. Airports on this new list include Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires; Mexico City International Airport in Mexico City; Rio de Janeiro-Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro; and Milan-Malpensa Airport in Milan (to name a few).

For travelers, expanding pre-clearance should streamline customs operations for returning to U.S. soil and decrease wait times at border checkpoints. With these new facilities in place, the same immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections of international air passengers performed upon arrival in the United States can be completed before departure at foreign airports instead.

According to a July article in the New York Times, there also is a safety aspect to the policy: Extending border security to foreign airports ultimately can reduce the risk of potential terrorists entering the country.