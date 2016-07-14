Why San Juan Island Is One of the Best Summer Getaways

There’s a lot to love about this little island.

I’d had a love-hate relationship with San Juan Island since I was a teenager. I spent a good chunk of my youth living in Friday Harbor, a place where 40 minutes is the longest drive you can take (without ending up back were you started). And, like many a 16-year-old living there, I wanted nothing more than to get out. And I did, for nearly 10 years. Distance must truly make the heart grow fonder, because when I returned for a visit last year, the island was more beautiful than ever. I found the blissed-out summer vibe—one that draws crowds that make it impossible to get across town—charming. Perhaps what had really changed was my perspective: I was seeing the island for the first time as a visitor. I suddenly understood why my mom chose to start each morning with a quiet walk through the woods, why millions of tourists head to the San Juans to paddle around the archipelago, and why residents are forever proud to call the island home. As a former resident—with a relationship that’s now mostly love—here’s a little advice for an unforgettable trip to San Juan Island.

