The Girl Wrestlers of Varanasi, India Are Changing the Rules of the Game

Inspired by a Bollywood film, young girls and women in northern India are taking up “kushti”—an ancient form of wrestling traditionally only practiced by men.

I am sitting in a plastic chair outside the temple of Sankat Mochan, furiously swatting the mosquitoes swarming around my legs. Locals are coming up to the quietly imposing man next to me, offering him—and on his instruction, offering me—holy water. He drinks and splashes it on his head. I do the same. It’s 5:30 a.m. The young women are late, but my companion, known as Parashinath, the wrestling trainer, assures me they are coming. Daylight arrives, and so does Anjali in a sporty tracksuit. She’s the first to turn up to practice. Anjali jumps off her bicycle and touches Parashinath’s feet in respect, before passing into the temple. Several more girls appear and he pushes open a huge rusty gate, exposing a path that leads through jungle into the temple grounds. It ends at a square platform of sand sheltered by a corrugated metal roof painted orange, the color of Hanuman, the monkey god and deity of this temple. Anjali is there, attacking the packed sand with a rounded shovel to fluff it up, sweat dripping from her forehead. Parashinath swirls a bunch of incense sticks around the four corners of the wrestling platform. “Har har Mahadev,” everyone chants in unison, the famous invocation of the Hindu god of creation and destruction. (Translation: “Hail Lord Shiva.”) Kashish Yadab, who is 20 years old, squares up to her brother, Kanam, under Parashinath’s watchful eye. Wrestling against her male sibling, Parashinath tells me, will make her stronger. Soon they are grasping each other’s arms, necks, hands, trying to force the other to the floor. Photograph by Roop_Dey/Shutterstock Sited around the banks of the Ganges, Varanasi is considered to be one of the holiest cities in Hindu belief. Welcome to the akhada Sankat Mochan temple was founded in the 16th century C.E., by Goswami Tulsidas, a revered Hindu priest and poet. It is one of the most important Hindu temples in Varanasi, India’s oldest and most holy city. Varanasi sits on the Ganges River; Hindus believe dying in this city will allow one to break the cycle of rebirth and attain salvation. Thousands of pilgrims throng Varanasi daily, to burn their dead and cleanse themselves in the Mother Ganga. Situated in the grounds of the temple of Sankat Mochan is an akhada, an outdoor space for the practice of kushti, a centuries-old form of wrestling still practiced widely across northern India. Akhadas are similar to outdoor wrestling gyms, complete with dumbbells and larger weights, often with lodgings for the wrestling trainees. Traditionally, only males have been allowed to train in akhadas. But in 2017, following a decade-long campaign by a few very determined local girls who wanted to wrestle—namely Nandini Sarkar and Aastha Verma—Swaminath Akhada of Sankat Mochan opened its doors to women for the first time in its 478-year history. Today, the akhada is the wrestling home of four young women, who range from 16 to 21 years of age. Photograph by AjayTvm/Shutterstock The Sankat Mochan Temple is dedicated to the Hindu monkey god Hanuman.

Female wrestling in India is a very recent phenomenon, generally attributed to the 2016 Bollywood film, Dangal which tells the true story of Geeta and Babita Phogat, two sisters from the Indian state of Haryana, who became world-class wrestlers. Since then, a string of other female Indian wrestlers have progressed to the top international levels of the sport. Indeed, in 2022, Vinesh Phogat, a cousin of the Phogat sisters, is ranked world number one in the 53-kg (117-lb) category. These successes on the world stage have inspired many other women in India to take up the sport, including the girls at this akhada. As I watch the next set of wrestlers, 21-year-old Apeksha Singh tells me she was inspired to try the sport after Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman to win a medal for wrestling at the 2016 Rio Olympics. For Kashish—resting after the practice match with her brother—akhadas are a part of her heritage. “It’s in the blood! My grandfather is a national wrestler,” she says. “And after the Bollywood film, Dangal, I was desperate to start practicing.” But she admits she is the first woman in the family to wrestle. While Kashish has the full support of her wrestling family, for Apeksha the journey has not been so easy. “My father is dead and only my mother supports me. Money is a big problem for my family,” she says. “But the temple has provided me with food supplements and milk that I couldn’t otherwise afford. Without these I would not be strong enough to wrestle.” Wrestling with change It is March, the start of the hot season, and the early mornings are humid. The faces of the four girls are glimmering with perspiration. Three sport cropped hair, rare in Indian societies—a decision that makes clear their dedication to the sport. Between barking instructions, Parashinath explains to me that female wrestling is still uncommon here in Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most socially conservative states. At 912 to 1,000, the state’s ratio of girls to boys is significantly worse than the Indian average of 940—literacy rates exhibit a similar gap. According to Parashinath, Sankat Mochan was the first akhada in Uttar Pradesh to allow women inside, and he isn’t aware of any others that have done the same. Meeting the man who made this decision, Dr. Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the head priest, or mahant, is no easy task. After days of asking for an official appointment, I wait late in the evening at the temple, on a tip that he prays here daily. This proves to be true and around midnight, after negotiating layers of entourage, I finally find myself sitting opposite one of the most influential figures in Varanasi. Men wearing crisp kurtas touch his feet and withdraw to the walls of the private chamber to observe. Photograph by Eileen McDougall Wrestling isn't just a hobby for the girls—it can lead to employment opportunities.

