This “Island of Eternal Spring” Is 100% Worth a Stopover

Want to turn your layover into a rewarding break? Known for its year-round warm weather, Madeira is the perfect place to extend your stay in Portugal, and TAP Air Portugal offers a 25 percent discount on domestic flights as part of its Stopover Program. You can explore this archipelago with TAP’s exclusive deals on hotels, dining, and tours.

Whether hiking through flower-filled subtropical landscapes or savoring the tempting local wine and food, the program allows you to have a memorable adventure before continuing your journey. For maximum flexibility, you can even add the stopover to either leg of your trip, letting you experience Madeira’s charms on your outbound or return flight.

Hike Madeira’s best trails

Levada do Caldeirao Verde Courtesy of Francisco Correia

Madeira is more than lounging on beaches and lidos (although the all-season temperate climate makes for plenty of opportunities to do that, too). The main island’s network of Levadas, centuries-old irrigation channels, double as hiking trails that wind through UNESCO-listed laurel forests. These winding paths are a hit with trail runners and cyclists, too.

Carreiros do Monte Courtesy of Miguel Moniz

Hop on Funchal’s cable car for a more laid-back ascent with a bird’s-eye view. Gliding from the old town to Monte, you’ll see why Madeira captivates nature lovers. And if you’re up for a thrill, ride back down in a wicker sled. The Monte Basket Cars have been whizzing folks down Madeira’s dizzyingly steep streets for over a century. Once a daily commute for locals, it’s now a 10-minute adrenaline rush for visitors. Steady your nerves at the bottom with a maracujá (passion fruit) and honey poncha, a potent local cocktail that packs a punch.

For nature enthusiasts, Madeira’s botanical gardens are a must-visit. The island is also home to the Laurisilva forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the world’s largest surviving laurel forest. For those looking for more off-the-beaten-path adventures, Jeep Safari tours through Madeira’s backroads offer a thrilling way to discover hidden corners of the island.

Early risers can treat themselves to a sunrise breakfast at Pico do Arieiro, nearly 6,000 feet above sea level. You’ll watch the sun paint the sky as you dine on local delicacies like fresh passion fruit and rich bolo de mel (a dark, dense cake made of sugarcane molasses, an ingredient that’s played a significant role in the island’s culture and cuisine for centuries).

Where to stay and eat in Madeira

Relaxing along the coast of Madeira Courtesy of Porto Bay Hotels

Madeira caters to all tastes. It’s home to hotels in restored palaces and mansions, with infinity pools overlooking the volcanic island’s peaks, valleys, and the sea. You’ll also find some of the most celebrated fine dining restaurants at these hotels, among gardens that invite leisurely strolls and sunset cocktails. An increasing number of boutique hotels and guest houses are also available, and adventurous souls can try glamping under banana trees.

Cuisine here is a journey itself. Michelin-starred restaurants like Il Gallo d’Oro, Desarma, and William transform local ingredients into art forms. But make sure to also try street food like bolo do caco, a fortifying flatbread (often served dripping with garlicky butter) that can be a meal on its own. Try it at Funchal’s Food Market, Mercado dos Lavradores, while browsing stalls filled with varieties of brightly colored fruit and vegetables.

Be sure to try the island’s namesake Madeira wine. Courtesy of IBVAM

Of course, you can also enjoy sipping the rich, sweet Madeira wine in its birthplace. Many of the island’s most storied producers open their cellar doors for public tours and tastings. Try other local specialties like Madeiran apple cider, too.

Take a craft workshop, play golf, and get a spa treatment

Palheiro Golf Courtesy of Nuno Andrade

For those interested in local crafts, workshops in traditional Madeira embroidery offer a chance to learn about this skillful tradition practiced on the island for centuries.

With its warm waters and exhilarating hiking trails, Madeira offers endless opportunities to test your physical fitness. Golf enthusiasts can play on several courses where you can tee off with spectacular ocean views, thanks to the island’s year-round mild climate.

The island also offers ample chances to relax and revive with a spa scene that increasingly attracts international travelers looking to unwind amid unspoiled nature. Many spas specialize in treatments rooted in Madeira’s natural resources. The Thalasso Sea Spa uses seawater and marine elements for rejuvenating treatments like hydrotherapy baths and wraps. Others incorporate local wine into body-boosting therapies. Many spas have outdoor relaxation areas in fragrant, bloom-filled gardens with sea views.

Island-hop by boat to Porto Santo

Hop over to Porto Santo for miles of sandy beaches, found in few other places in this volcanic archipelago. The warm waters are perfect for year-round swimming and water sports.

Take a coastal boat tour for a fresh perspective. There’s nothing like seeing Madeira’s dramatic cliffs from the water. You might spot dolphins or whales, and some tours stop at secluded beaches for a gourmet picnic.